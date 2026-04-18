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‘Rashmirathi Festival’ in UP to mark 75 years of Dinkar’s epic

The announcement was made during a press conference by state agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi at Lok Bhavan on Saturday. The event will be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan from April 24 to 26, with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expected to be chief guests.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 08:21 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Uttar Pradesh is set to host a three-day ‘Rashmirathi Festival’ to commemorate 75 years of Rashmirathi, the iconic work of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. The festival is being positioned as a large-scale blend of literature, performing arts, and intellectual engagement, backed by strong political presence.

The announcement was made during a press conference by state agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Saturday. (File)

The announcement was made during a press conference by state agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi at Lok Bhavan on Saturday. The event will be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan from April 24 to 26, with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expected to be chief guests.

The festival will prominently feature theatrical productions and a dance-drama based on India’s historical and philosophical icons. The opening day will showcase a play on ‘Rashmirathi’, depicting the life and struggles of Karna. On April 25, a play on Swami Vivekananda will be staged, reflecting his ideas and his visits to Lucknow. There will also be plays on Bal Gangadhar Tilak and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, along with a dance-drama, ‘Atal Swar Anjali’.

Officials describe the festival as part of a broader effort to revive interest in classical literature through modern formats such as theatre and public discourse. “With its mix of performances, discussions, and participation from national leaders, the ‘Rashmirathi Festival’ is expected to become one of Lucknow’s most significant cultural events this year,” Abhijat said.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / ‘Rashmirathi Festival’ in UP to mark 75 years of Dinkar’s epic
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