Reconstitute Ram Temple Trust with religious leaders: Hooda

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Friday demanded that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust be dissolved and reconstituted with religious leaders, eminent citizens, administrative experts and independent members to ensure transparency and accountability.

Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Hooda, UPCC chief Ajay Rai and others during the press conference. (Sourced)

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Addressing a press conference here, Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Hooda, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, questioned the recent changes in the trust’s leadership.

“If nothing was wrong, why were the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra accepted? If nothing improper has taken place, why is the government afraid of an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court?” Hooda asked.

Claiming that the issue went beyond an administrative lapse, Hooda said the acceptance of the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra indicated a “major scandal”. He also referred to public statements made by the trust’s treasurer, Govind Dev Giri, saying that as the person responsible for financial oversight, transparency and safeguarding the trust’s assets, his remarks raised further questions.

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{{^usCountry}} “For nearly three decades, the BJP, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and the Sangh Parivar mobilised donations and built their political fortunes on this movement. Today, the same millions of devotees are compelled to ask who looted the donations, and under whose protection did it happen?” Hooda said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For nearly three decades, the BJP, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and the Sangh Parivar mobilised donations and built their political fortunes on this movement. Today, the same millions of devotees are compelled to ask who looted the donations, and under whose protection did it happen?” Hooda said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Lord Ram does not belong to any political party. Rajiv Gandhi got the locks of the Ram temple opened. He is the embodiment of the faith of millions of Indians. Any attempt to loot the money collected in his name, and then cover it up, is an insult to the religious conscience of the nation,” he said.

“Those who have plundered the faith of millions in the name of Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Ram must not be protected. They must be exposed and brought to justice,” Hooda added.

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He further said that Krishnamohan, the RSS’s eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge, had been appointed the Trust’s new general secretary despite allegations “that he played a role in suppressing the controversy and facilitating a cover-up.”

Ajay Rai alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had played an active role in shaping the trust’s administrative structure and key appointments. “The Union government, therefore, cannot absolve itself of responsibility. The PM, who takes credit for the construction of the temple, should also speak on the issue of donations,” he said.