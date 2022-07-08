Redressal of civic issues: Toll-free number 1533 receives 205 calls on day 1

As many as 205 calls were received by the state-wide toll-free number 1533 to solve civic problems of the cities. Out of the total complaints received on Thursday, as many as 40 complaints were solved, and action is in process on others, according to the officials of urban development department.

The toll-free service was inaugurated by the minister of urban development AK Sharma on Wednesday.

Additional director of urban development department Dr Aslam Ansari said as many as 18 people are taking calls and listening to every problem patiently. They note down the details and forward them to the concerned officials in different municipal corporations. Every problem is tracked down until it is solved, he added.

He said that the complaints coming into the control rooms of all municipal corporations and their timely disposal are monitored at the level of the local body director and at the level of the minister too.

Aslam Ansari said, “The minister has directed to solve the problems at a faster pace. This number aims to ensure successful implementation of programmes and effective disposal of district complaints in the municipal bodies of the state.”

