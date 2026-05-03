...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Refusal to bring water costs 9-year-old his life in Kasganj

Police said the incident took place on the intervening night of May 1 and 2 during a ‘namkaran’ ceremony at a house in the village. The injured boy, Yashpal, son of Sukhveer Singh, was first taken to the district hospital in Kasganj and later referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University, where he died during treatment on Saturday.

Published on: May 03, 2026 07:44 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra
Advertisement

A nine-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead in Kasganj district after he refused to bring water for a man consuming liquor during a naming ceremony, police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Dhanesh Yadav, allegedly opened fire on the child following an argument at the function held in Yakutganj village under Sahawar police station limits.

Representational image (Sourced)

Police said the incident took place on the intervening night of May 1 and 2 during a ‘namkaran’ ceremony at a house in the village. The injured boy, Yashpal, son of Sukhveer Singh, was first taken to the district hospital in Kasganj and later referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University, where he died during treatment on Saturday.

Govind Vallabh Sharma, in-charge of Sahawar police station, said the victim’s father alleged in his complaint that Dhanesh Yadav had asked Yashpal to bring water for consuming liquor. When the boy refused, the accused allegedly shot him and fled from the spot.

Shahida Nasreen, circle officer, Sahawar, said police received information about the shooting and rushed to the village. “On reaching the village, the police team learned that the accused Dhanesh Yadav had allegedly shot the 9-year-old boy Yashpal, son of Sukhveer,” she said.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Refusal to bring water costs 9-year-old his life in Kasganj
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Refusal to bring water costs 9-year-old his life in Kasganj
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.