Refusal to bring water costs 9-year-old his life in Kasganj

A nine-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead in Kasganj district after he refused to bring water for a man consuming liquor during a naming ceremony, police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Dhanesh Yadav, allegedly opened fire on the child following an argument at the function held in Yakutganj village under Sahawar police station limits.

Representational image (Sourced)

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Police said the incident took place on the intervening night of May 1 and 2 during a ‘namkaran’ ceremony at a house in the village. The injured boy, Yashpal, son of Sukhveer Singh, was first taken to the district hospital in Kasganj and later referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University, where he died during treatment on Saturday.

Govind Vallabh Sharma, in-charge of Sahawar police station, said the victim’s father alleged in his complaint that Dhanesh Yadav had asked Yashpal to bring water for consuming liquor. When the boy refused, the accused allegedly shot him and fled from the spot.

Shahida Nasreen, circle officer, Sahawar, said police received information about the shooting and rushed to the village. “On reaching the village, the police team learned that the accused Dhanesh Yadav had allegedly shot the 9-year-old boy Yashpal, son of Sukhveer,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police initially registered a case under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following the child’s death, Section 103(1) for murder was added to the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police initially registered a case under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following the child’s death, Section 103(1) for murder was added to the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The accused, who had absconded after the incident, was arrested on Saturday from Kasganj district. Police said a weapon was also recovered from his possession. He was later produced before a court and sent to jail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused, who had absconded after the incident, was arrested on Saturday from Kasganj district. Police said a weapon was also recovered from his possession. He was later produced before a court and sent to jail. {{/usCountry}}

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