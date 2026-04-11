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Relief likely for Shiksha Preraks as UP moves to clear honorarium dues

Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, director of the literacy, alternative education, Urdu and oriental languages department, has directed officials across 60 districts, including District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) principals, Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs), and district inspectors of schools (DIoSs), to verify records and submit detailed data of those eligible to facilitate the payment process.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 10:46 pm IST
By K Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
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In a potential relief for nearly one lakh former Shiksha Preraks (education motivators) across Uttar Pradesh, the state government may soon release over 400 crore in long-pending honorarium dues under the Saakshar Bharat Mission.

The state government may soon release over 400 crore for the purpose under the Saakshar Bharat Mission. (For representation)

These motivators, appointed on a contractual basis to promote literacy, have been awaiting payment since the scheme was discontinued by the centre nearly eight years ago, a senior official of the state education directorate said.

Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, director of the literacy, alternative education, Urdu and oriental languages department, has directed officials across 60 districts, including District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) principals, Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs), and district inspectors of schools (DIoSs), to verify records and submit detailed data of those eligible to facilitate the payment process.

The order, dated March 26, mandates that officials submit the information within 15 days, in accordance with the block development-wise liabilities report prepared during the 2017-18 audit of the scheme, BSA (Prayagraj) Anil Kumar said.

In Prayagraj alone, 2,633 education motivators have not been paid honorarium for 38 months. In addition to literacy work, they were also engaged in duties such as booth-level officer (BLO) assignments, household surveys and implementation of other government schemes.

The issue escalated to the courts, with over 100 education motivators from Mirzapur filing petitions in both the Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench, seeking release of their pending dues. In the Prayagraj division itself, more than 45 crore remains outstanding.

“I have waited for these dues for nearly eight years, often struggling to manage household expenses in the meantime. This is a positive step which can finally bring relief and restore our dignity and faith in the system,” a former Shiksha Prerak in Prayagraj said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
K Sandeep Kumar

K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Relief likely for Shiksha Preraks as UP moves to clear honorarium dues
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