Religious conversion racket: UP ATS issues helpline number seeking info from public

LUCKNOW The UP Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday issued a helpline number 9792103156 and mail ID controlroom.ats-up@gov.in inviting people to share any information related to Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui and Maulana Umar Gautam, two key accused in the religious conversion racket.

People could share information related to the duo’s properties, assets and investments anywhere across the country, people having links with him, their friends, relatives or any type of audio, video or documental evidence, stated the press note by the UP ATS.

A senior ATS official said a team led by an ASP rank officer had taken the custody of Maulan Kaleem Siddiqui from Lucknow jail on Friday morning to interrogate him further about his links and others’ involvement in the religious conversion racket.

Maulana Siddiqui, an Islamic scholar from Meerut, was arrested three months after Delhi’s Jamia Nagar resident Mohammad Umar Gautam was apprehended on June 21. Gautam was allegedly running Islamic Dawah Centre, an outfit allegedly working on ISI funding for converting deaf-mute students to Islam, he said.

The ATS had so far arrested 11 people in connection with the conversion racket. Those arrested were booked under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2020 and the Indian Penal Code, as per officials.