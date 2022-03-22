Religious tourism in UP: 3,126-cr projects to be expedited in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW Executing 54 projects worth ₹3,126 crore in Ayodhya, including development of a new township to decongest the old city area, would be on the priority list of the Yogi Adityanath-led government 2.0.

In the last five years, the UP government completed 17 projects worth ₹138 crore in Ayodhya as part of its policy to develop the temple town as a prominent religious tourism destination of the country.

Currently, the entire routes of the panch kosi, 14 kosi and 84 kosi parikramas are being developed. All religious destinations on these routes are also being renovated.

Officials said development work in Ayodhya would gather pace after the government formation in UP on March 25.

“All development projects in Ayodhya, which have already been approved by the state government, will be executed in a time-bound manner,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya.

The Braj region is also being developed as a major tourist destination said the state government in a statement issued on Tuesday. The Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad has been constituted to execute all development projects in the region.

All religious places associated with Lord Krishna in the Braj region have already been identified and are being developed while a ropeway is also coming up in Barsana region.

Vrindavan, Nandgaon, Goverdhan, Gokul, Baldev and Radhakund have been declared as religious destinations by the state government.

According to the state government, the largest city forest is being developed near Kalidah Ghat of river Yamuna in Vrindavan.

Among other projects coming up in Vrindavan are community centre, Geeta Research Institute, auditorium and Annapurna Bhavan.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, the state government has executed several religious projects in the last five years and these include the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.

The tourism sector has taken a new dimension in the Hindi heartland ever since the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in Uttar Pradesh in March 2017.

Ayodhya replaced the City of Taj – Agra as the UP government’s choice to showcase the state before the world. Situated on banks of river Saryu and the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya has always been close to Yogi Adityanath’s heart.