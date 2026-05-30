Relocation of Ambedkar’s mortal remains an assault on Bahujans: Ambedkar Vahini

The Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to relocate the ‘Asthi Kalash’ containing Dr BR Ambedkar’s mortal remains from the Ambedkar Mahasabha complex in Hazratganj to the under-construction memorial in Aishbagh is an assault on Bahujans, said Ambedkar Vahini, an affiliate organisation of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The logo of Ambedkar Vahini (File)

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Reacting sharply to the issue, Ram Babu Sudarshan, general secretary of Ambedkar Vahini, described the move as a “direct assault on the honour, self-respect and faith of the Bahujan society.” He emphasised that the existing site, located directly opposite the UP Legislative Assembly, holds deep emotional significance for millions of Dalits, backward classes and Constitution supporters.

“The mortal remains of Babasaheb at the Ambedkar Mahasabha complex are not merely a memorial but the emotional epicentre for crores of people who draw inspiration from his struggles,” Sudarshan said. “Any attempt to remove this historic site will not be tolerated.”

Sudarshan accused the BJP’s “double-engine” government of working with a “calculated conspiracy” to undermine Babasaheb’s legacy while selectively paying tribute to him on anniversaries. He termed the proposed shift to Aishbagh as a “blatant disregard for social justice, constitutional values, and the sentiments of the Bahujan community.”

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{{^usCountry}} He warned that if the government did not immediately withdraw the decision, Ambedkar Vahini would launch a statewide democratic agitation. “The Bahujan society will respond firmly through democratic means, and the BJP may have to pay a heavy political price in the 2027 Assembly elections,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He warned that if the government did not immediately withdraw the decision, Ambedkar Vahini would launch a statewide democratic agitation. “The Bahujan society will respond firmly through democratic means, and the BJP may have to pay a heavy political price in the 2027 Assembly elections,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The state government is developing the new Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre in Aishbagh, near the Eidgah as a modern facility. The complex is expected to feature a 25-foot statue of Ambedkar, a library, museum, research centre, auditorium and interactive exhibits aimed at promoting his ideals. The project, whose foundation was laid in 2021, is being fast-tracked for completion ahead of the 2027 polls.