Repair Kannauj solar plant inaugurated by Kalam, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday requested the Uttar Pradesh government to repair and re-energise the solar power plant inaugurated by former President late APJ Abdul Kalam in Kannauj in 2015.

Yadav was the chief minister then and his wife Dimple Yadav was the Kannauj MP.

The SP chief made the appeal on the occasion of the former President’s death anniversary.

“Today, remembering former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary, I request the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh to repair and re-energise the solar plant which was built in Kannauj during the SP government in the state. The plant has closed down due to lack of repairs,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also tagged a news report that mentioned Kalam’s visit to Kannauj 20 days before his death on July 27, 2015, during which he inaugurated the solar plant in the presence of Yadav.