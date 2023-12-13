Repertwahr Festival: Literature, food new entrants to 3-day cultural fiesta in Lucknow

The stage is set for the three-day cultural extravaganza, Repertwahr Lucknow Festival that begins on the Fairydale Lawns of La Martiniere College from December 15.

Preparations underway for the start of the three-day cultural festival Repertwahr (HT File Photo)

This year, the theatre, music and comedy festival has added two more feathers to its cap by adding literature and food festivals. The venue is being tastefully decorated with colourful props.

Organiser Bhoopesh Rai says that for the first time, a cultural festival of such scale is being held which will have a make-shift amphitheater black box where plays will be staged.

“When we started with the theatre festival 15 years back, it was just with 50 tickets and in 11 seasons we have had 87,000 ticketed entries. My soul mentor and theatre legend Habib Tanvir Saheb always emphasised on theatre ethics and ticket culture which theatre lovers have started embracing to support the craft and people involved in it,” says Rai.

For the music and music arena, a huge stage is coming up which has a capacity of accommodating 5,000 people. Literature events and Meet the Artiste session with Roshan Abbas will be held in a separate arena and in the centre will be the venue for the food stalls.

“Everything is ticketed with a starting price of ₹200 for literature and food festival arena. We have separate tickets for each event and also have day tickets as well. Since this is a big venue, so for elders, we have battery cars and wheelchairs,” said co-organiser Priyanka Sarkar.