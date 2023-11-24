Residents oppose LDA’s plan to sell park’s land
Residents of Lucknow Development Authority’s Kanpur road colony have put up posters on their houses with an announcement to sell them to oppose the development authority’s plan to hand over a portion of the 60,000 sq feet park’s land to a developer.
Residents of sector D-1, LDA colony, Kanpur road, are opposing the LDA’s decision to sell a large part of the park’s land to a developer.
In the original layout of the colony, the development authority had earmarked 60,000 sq feet land for a park.
Residents have handed over a memorandum to the vice chairman of the LDA opposing any change in the original layout.
Girish Mishra, a resident of the colony, pointed out that in 2013 also the development authority had tried to sell the park’s land to a developer, but due to stiff opposition by locals, the LDA had to drop the proposal.
Residents are also planning to take up the issue with the BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh.