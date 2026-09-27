Retired Army man, wife found murdered at home in UP’s Hathras

A retired Army man and his wife were found hacked to death at their home in Sadabad town in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on Sunday, police said. The bodies of Shamsuddin, 58, and Saddo Begum, 55, were found lying in a pool of blood with deep injury marks on the neck and stomach, they added.

Belongings in the house were found disturbed but it seems a case of murder and the motive is yet to be ascertained, police said. (For Representation)

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Police said Shamsuddin had two wives and used to stay with them alternately. He had been staying with his first wife Saddo Begum at the house on Saturday night when the incident allegedly took place.

A case has been registered against unidentified accused but the motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. Hathras SP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha along with a police team visited the spot and sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination. Forensic experts and a dog squad were also called in to assist with the investigation.

“Police received information about a double murder in Sadabad town at 9 am on Sunday. Prima facie, it appears they were killed with a sharp-edged weapon. The man, who had two wives, was staying with his first wife at the time of the incident. His second wife lives nearby. A case has been registered against unidentified accused,” the SP said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Belongings in the house were found disturbed but prima facie it seems a case of murder and the motive is yet to be ascertained. Teams have been constituted and the additional SP and the CO are camping at the site to work out the case and arrest the accused,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Belongings in the house were found disturbed but prima facie it seems a case of murder and the motive is yet to be ascertained. Teams have been constituted and the additional SP and the CO are camping at the site to work out the case and arrest the accused,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Shamshuddin, who retired from the Army around 14 years ago, was living in Sadabad town with his first wife with whom he had no children. However, he had three children with his second wife Seema. They live in another nearby house belonging to Shamshuddin.

The retired Army man used to run his fabrication work downstairs and lived on the first floor of their house, police added.