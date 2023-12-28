Revamped Ayodhya railway station to have country’s largest concourse

The revamped Ayodhya Dham railway station that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate on December 30 will have “the country’s largest concourse” and the central dome inspired by Lord Ram’s Chandra ‘Mukut’ (crown) and, overall, the design is a confluence of modern solutions with a touch of Indian temple architecture aesthetics. Ayodhya Railway station (Deepak kumar Gupta/HT Photo)

Once completed, the total cost of the entire project has been estimated to be ₹430 crore and it will eventually have the capacity to handle one lakh passengers. The roof design is inspired by lotus petals.

The prime minister will also flag off the Vande Bharat train between Ayodhya and New Delhi’s Anand Vihar Junction the same day.

“The revamped G+2 model (ground plus middle and first floor) station complex will have several facilities in terms of quality and convenience. Amenities such as the country’s largest concourse are all available at the railway station,” said a government press note.

The concourse is set up on the first floor which spans 7200 square metres, according to the press note.

“This process is to be completed in 3 phases and the work of the first phase has been completed,” the press note said.

CENTRAL DOME

Spread across more than 11,000 sqm area, the central dome of the station’s building is inspired by Lord Ram’s Chandra ‘Mukut’ (crown). The chakra (discus) behind the mukut represents the sun. Further, two shikars on the two- storey building are inspired from Janaki temple. There are seven mandapas between the shikhars.

ABUNDANT NATURAL LIGHT

During the day, the railway station requires minimum power, as the design allows for abundant natural light. Further, for water efficiency, there is the provision of rain water harvesting. The water sent to the sewage treatment plant can be recycled for horticulture use.

HERITAGE PATH

The narrow lane connecting the main Ayodhya junction terminal with highway and temple will be made into a heritage path, with power and telephone cables underground and treta yuga façade along the path till the Ram temple.

SEVERAL AMENITIES

The middle floor of the Ayodhya Dham station accommodates retiring rooms, a women’s dormitory, AC retiring rooms, a gents dormitory, staircases, lodging rooms for relieving staff, and dedicated spaces for the station master and women employees. The needs of individuals with disabilities have also been considered by incorporating specially designed toilets.

The southern terminal will have direct connectivity with NH27 (National Highway 27).

There is also an infant care room, which “occupies a prominent position, providing medical attention to infants of passengers. In the event of an injury or illness during the journey, a dedicated sick room at the station is available for first aid and medical assistance,” the press note added.

“A passenger facilities desk and Tourist Information Centre, will provide comprehensive information about spiritual and tourist destinations in the area, including Ram Temple,” the press statement said.

Designers have applied for GRIHA three star rating for the green building of Ayodhya junction.

Currently, the second phase of the railway station development is going on, where three platforms are being covered with the concourse.

Later, two more platforms will be developed with a new terminal in the southern part of the station. The terminal will have a much larger waiting area and parking space, taking the station capacity to more than one lakh passengers.