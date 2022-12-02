Rioting, arson case: SP MLA Irfan Solanki, his brother surrender; remanded in 14-day JC

After evading arrest for over three weeks in a case in which the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan allegedly harassed a woman and set her house on fire in a bid to grab her 365-yard plot in Jajmau’s defence colony here, the duo surrendered before the police here on Friday, a senior official said.

Solanki, the SP MLA from Sisamau in Kanpur who live-streamed his surrender, and his brother were questioned for nearly three hours in city police lines. The duo were later produced before the MP/MLA court which remanded them in 14-day judicial custody (JC). They were sent to Kanpur jail late on Friday night.

The MLA’s lawyer Naresh Chandra Tripathi said he had filed for bail in the lower court and the plea was rejected. The anticipatory bail that was being heard by the district judge has been withdrawn. “We will file for regular bail in the sessions court on Saturday,” he said.

A woman Baby Naz had filed a first information report (FIR) on November 7 alleging that the MLA and his brother set her house on fire on November 3 when the family was away to attend a marriage ceremony.

Earlier in the day Solanki and his brother reached the residence of commissioner of police BP Jogdand accompanied by two party MLAs Amitabh Bajpai (from Arya Nagar) and Hasan Roomi (from Kanpur Cantt), city unit SP president DrImran and their family members. The surrender came before the police were to paste a property attachment related notice at his house in Jajmau.

Trouble for Solanki compounded in the last one week. Apart from the arson case, the police had filed another case of his travelling by air on a forged Aadhaar card when he was wanted in a criminal offence. Also, the police had obtained permission under Section 82 of CrPC under which they were to start properly attachment proceedings.

Further, the police were working on slapping the Gangsters Act on him and investigating eight other complaints lodged against him. On November 29, the MLA was charged with using a forged Aadhaar card, with the identity of Ashraf Ali, for air travel from Delhi to Mumbai on November 11.

The police arrested four people, including the president of SP women’s wing, Noori Shaukat, her builder brother Ashraf Ali, Solanki’s two brother- in-laws, Akhtar and Anwar Mansuri, in this case for allegedly helping him.

Meanwhile, the MLA’s wife Naseem Solanki alleged the cases against her husband were false to frame him. “We have faith the in judiciary and God willing, we will get relief and justice,” she added.