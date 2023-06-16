Patients with heat-related ailments queue up hospital OPDs

With the rise in mercury, the number of patients experiencing heat-related illnesses, including dehydration, fever, and nausea, are lining up at hospital outpatient departments in the state capital. The patients coming to hospitals include people of all age groups.

Doctors advised people to consume enough water to be able to bear the daytime temperature particularly if they have to come out between 10 am and 4 pm. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

“The number of such patients who visit the OPD in the medicine department is at least 50 a day, and the number of those in need of admission is half a dozen on average each day,” said Dr Ajay Shankar Tripathi medical superintendent of the Lok Bandhu Hospital.

Other hospitals in the state capital also reported a similar rise in new cases of heat-related illness. “Patients come with high fever or heat stroke. Many of them report in hospital emergency after 3 pm when the day temperature is at its max,” said Dr GP Gupta, chief medical superintendent of the Balrampur Hospital.

“Heat stroke occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down. As a result, the person needs medical attention and lack of the same can increase trouble including unconsciousness,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

“A majority of patients complained of fatigue or headache first. This is possible due to excessive exposure to heat,” said Dr RK Garg, HoD neurology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Doctors advised people to consume enough water to be able to bear the daytime temperature particularly if they have to come out between 10 am and 4 pm.

“Do not count how many glasses of water you had. If you feel thirsty while out of home, you should have water. “Even if you sit in the air-conditioned office for the entire day, do not forget to have water,” said Dr Vinod Jain, former dean paramedical, KGMU.

