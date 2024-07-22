 Rising rivers flood 12 U.P. districts, 11 die - Hindustan Times
Rising rivers flood 12 U.P. districts, 11 die

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 22, 2024 06:08 AM IST

The Rapti was flowing above the danger level in Gorakhpur, while Budhi Rapti was above danger level in Siddharthnagar

At least 11 people died in the incidents of lightning, drowning and snakebite in Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Ghazipur and Ambedkar Nagar districts in last 24 hours even as rising water level of major rivers in Uttar Pradesh led to flooding in 12 districts.

The flood has affected 1,785 villages, 40 wards and 1,61,3,297 people in 12 UP districts. (HT file)
The flood has affected 1,785 villages, 40 wards and 1,61,3,297 people in 12 UP districts. (HT file)

The Rapti was flowing above the danger level in Gorakhpur, while Budhi Rapti was above danger level in Siddharthnagar and Kuwano was flowing above danger level in Gonda district.

The state relief commissioner said the flood has affected 1,785 villages, 40 wards and 1,61,3,297 people in 12 districts.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Rising rivers flood 12 U.P. districts, 11 die
