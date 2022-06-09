River Aami gets a fresh lease of life, thanks to UP’s slew of measures

Lucknow: Five years ago, river Aami (that flows near Maghar and merges with the Rapti in Gorakhpur district) was heavily polluted, being the final destination of filth and effluents. The villagers settled near the river faced many hardships, as the dirty river adversely impacted agriculture and animal husbandry. Due to the stench and effluents, they maintained a distance from the water. For them, a clean and free-flowing Aami was a distant dream.

“Once, Aami was home to a variety of flora and fauna. Agriculture and fishing flourished in the river basin area. The villagers and cattle quenched their thirst directly from the stream of the river. Later, the effluents and garbage released from the factories virtually converted the river into a drain. No one touched the river water. Those who bathed in the river got skin disease and several pregnant cows and buffaloes had abortions after drinking polluted water,” said Sidhari Yadav, a resident of Kaili village located near river Aami.

Today, a rejuvenated and healthy Aami has brought back hopes of prosperity for the villagers, because moved by the state of the river, the state government embarked on a mission to free it from pollution.

To note, in its 102-km course, the river flows through four districts- Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar and Gorakhpur districts.

Recently, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been associated with the movement for the river’s revival since 1998, recounted how a work plan was made to revive the river after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. Within five years, the river was not only pollution-free but giving a boost to the agriculture economy in the rural areas of Gorakhpur region, he said.

The chief minister got associated with the movement for the revival of river Aami when he became member of Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur seat in 1998. Not only did he support the anti- pollution movement launched by the residents of 600 villages near the banks of Aami but also participated actively in the dharnas, demonstrations and public meetings organized by the villagers to check pollution.

Inspired by the commitment of the villagers to protect the dying river, Yogi became the convener of the Aami Bachao Manch launched in 2009 to unite the local people on a single platform over the issue.

After becoming chief minister in 2017, Yogi Adityanath directed the officers to prepare a work plan to check pollution in river Aami. To check flow of effluents and garbage from the factories set up in Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) area as well as in Sant Kabir Nagar district, a sewage treatment plant was set up in GIDA. The drains flowing in the river carrying the municipal waste in Khalilabad and Maghar towns had been also diverted, said a state government officer.

Lalji Nishad, a resident of Godar village said intensive efforts by the state government checked the pollution level of river Aami. The fishermen community settled near the river basin area would benefit from the move. To protect the environment, the villagers planned to organize plantation on the banks of the river, he said.

“River Aami figures in Hindu religious and Buddhist texts. It originates from Shikhara Tal in Siddharthnagar district. After covering 102 km, it merges into river Rapti. Its ancient name is Anoma and it is believed that Gautam Buddha renounced royal life on its bank after leaving his kingdom,” said Somesh Singh, teacher in Kataka village.

“A 5,000-year-old civilization was excavated by archaeologists at Sohgaura village located on the banks of Aami. The remains of Neolithic site have been excavated in Lahuradeva village located in Aami river basin area. The traces of ancient rice cultivation were also found during excavation,” he said.

Maghar, where Sant Kabir attained ‘mahaparinirvan,’, is located on the bank of this river. Guru Nanak visited Maghar and met Kabir on the bank of river Aami. A gurdwara has been constructed near the spot to commemorate the meeting, said Singh.

