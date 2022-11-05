RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary raises BJP MLA’s disqualification issue on social media again

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary continued to raise the issue of BJP MLA from Khatauli Vikram Saini on social media and said the lawmaker has been disqualified though the state legislative assembly secretariat has not been able to declare the legislator’s seat vacant.

“Vikram Saini stands disqualified! Unfortunately, the secretariat did not receive the copy of the decision of the MP/MLA court even after 1 month in respect of BJP MLA - Vikram Saini! Therefore, his seat could not be declared vacant. The members of the opposition are served quickly…..,” Chaudhary said in a tweet in Hindi.

Jayant Chaudhary has posted the Muzaffarnagar court’s order with the tweet.

On October 11, Saini was convicted for two years in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

The RLD chief’s tweet comes after the state legislative assembly secretariat’s decision to seek legal opinion on the issue of disqualification of the BJP MLA.

In another tweet, Chaudhary acknowledged receipt of state assembly speaker Satish Mahana’s letter and said it was now clear to him that the speaker did not have any role in disqualification.

“Received a letter from the speaker of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. On the question of membership, he clarified that the speaker of the House does not have any role, but a convicted MLA is automatically disqualified under the Representation of the People Act. It’s clear!” Chaudhary said in another tweet in Hindi.