RLD demands madrasa-like survey in RSS schools too

MEERUT Accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in divisive politics, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has questioned the survey of madrasas in Uttar Pradesh. It has also demanded that a similar survey should be carried out in Shishu Mandir schools run by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) too.

Addressing media-persons here on Wednesday, RLD’s national general secretary Trilok Tyagi, who accused the BJP government of Hindu- Muslim politics through the survey, said that primary and middle level education in government schools was in a shambles. Schools did not have proper buildings or furniture and books had not been made available to students even three months after the beginning of the new session. Instead of paying attention to improving schools, a survey of madrasas had been started only to play divisive politics in society.

Tyagi claimed that money was being looted in the name of providing midday meal (MDM) in schools and demanded CBI probe into the MDM scheme in Uttar Pradesh.

The RLD leader claimed that most private schools in Uttar Pradesh were owned by BJP leaders or their sympathizers, so the government did not want to improve education in government-run schools.

Tyagi also hit out at the state government over growing crime against women in the state. Referring to a survey he claimed that 56,000 cases of rape occurred in UP in 2021 which exposed the chief minister’s false claim of improved law and order in the state.

He said there were many leaders and workers in the BJP like Srikant Tyagi who publicly attacked the dignity of a woman. “We condemn his act,” said Tyagi and at the same time raised questions over police atrocity against Tyagi’s wife and family members.

Tyagi, along with party leaders Yashbeer Singh, Rajkumar Sangwan, Sunil Rohta, Matloob Gaur and others met the protesters of Tyagi community outside the office of the divisional commissioner and extended solidarity to their protest. “We condemn the police atrocities against Tyagi’s family members, including his wife,” he said.

The RLD leader also demanded student union elections in universities and accused the government of deliberately not allowing leadership to come out of universities in the state. He accused the BJP of promoting leadership from RSS cadre and said, “We want young leadership from universities which produce engineers, doctors and professionals and not from the RSS cadre.”