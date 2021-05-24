Home / Cities / Lucknow News / RLD raises issue of Covid waste being dumped in river, water bodies
lucknow news

RLD raises issue of Covid waste being dumped in river, water bodies

: The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has drawn the attention of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath over Covid waste being dumped into the Gomti river
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 12:42 AM IST
HT Image

: The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has drawn the attention of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath over Covid waste being dumped into the Gomti river. The RLD has also demanded that a committee be set up to ascertain the potential risk of such waste being dumped in the river or lakes and ponds or other water bodies in rural areas.

RLD national spokesman Anupam Mishra said the chief minister must issue directives to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to take necessary steps to check such dumping of waste. He has also said a high-level committee be set up to study the potential risk arising out of such Covid waste being dumped in water bodies across the state.

Mishra said a proper study must be conducted to check whether Covid’s “genetic material” is not growing in water bodies.

“This cannot be ruled out because the water and sewage from patients’ homes and hospitals are being drained into the river, drains, ponds and lakes without further treatment. This may lead to a terrible situation post Covid as then it could lead to a drinking water crisis,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP