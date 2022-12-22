RLD to celebrate Chaudhary Charan Singh’s birth anniv week

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 01:27 AM IST

Chaudhary Charan Singh (file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary week of late Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh from December 23 to December 29.

Giving this information through a press release here on Wednesday, RLD spokesman Anil Dubey said party workers would organise ‘chaupals’ meetings and seminar in villages and towns to make people aware of the principles and ideology of the late PM.

“A seminar on Chaudhary Charan Singh’s personality and deeds will be held in the party officer here on December 23 after offering tributes to him at his statute in the Vidhan Bhawan,” he said.

During the week, RLD would also hold a farmers’ meeting in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, he added.

