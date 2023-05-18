RLD ‘Samrasta Abhiyan’ from today

MEEEUT The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will begin its 15-day ‘Samrasta Abhiyan’ in western Uttar Pradesh from Baghpat on Friday. The campaign will conclude in Chandpur, Bijnor on June 3.

RLD leader Jayant Choudhary will participate in the ‘Samrasta Abhiyan’ and address gatherings or meet people in more than 100 villages.

RLD general secretary Trilok Tyagi said that Jayant Choudhary and other leaders would meet people of different castes, communities and religions to spread the message of harmony. “Spreading the message of harmony is the only way to defeat the politics of hate,” said Tyagi who accused people like Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham of spreading hatred and dividing society on the directions of the RSS and BJP. He reiterated that Baba Ram Rahim and Asaram Bapu were languishing in jail and Dhirendra Shastri would meet the same fate.

Tyagi said that the first phase of ‘ Samrasta Abhiyan’ was started on February 12 to observe birth anniversary of late Chaudhary Ajit Singh and now the second phase would begin from Baghpat on May 19.

In the next 15 days, the campaign will be organised in Dhanaura, Naugaon, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra rural, Muradnagar, Modinagar, Bijnor and Chandpur of western UP.

RLD had a winning equation of Jat and Muslim combination in western UP which ensured success to party candidates during elections. This winning combination was broken after the communal riots of 2013 in Shamli and Muzaffarnagar and the party’s support base on its home turf was eroded.

Chaudhary Ajit Singh launched the ‘ Samrasta Abhiyan’ and organised a series of Sadbhawna conferences in different districts of western UP. After his demise, his son Jayant Choudhary decided to continue the campaign. His continuous efforts combined with the effect of the 13-month farmers’ movement yielded positive results as bitterness between rival communities got diluted over the period of time, kindling hope for revival of RLD as well.

RLD candidates won 8 seats in the previous assembly elections after a worrisome performance in 2017 and 2019. Party candidates also did fairly well in the recently concluded civic bodies’ elections.

Party leaders said that the thumping victory of Congress in Karnataka had given them hope of defeating the alleged divisive politics of BJP by infusing harmony among people.

