Harman Singh, son of a farmer, was awarded the Director’s Medal, for being the Best Graduate (MBBS) for getting the best aggregate of marks in all three professional examinations of MBBS, on Monday.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak at the 3rd convocation of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences at IGP Lucknow, on Monday. (HT Photo)

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“I come from Katarniaghat in Bahraich district. The area is so underdeveloped, it does not even have a school or hospital. This motivated me to become a doctor,” said Singh.

At the Third Convocation Ceremony of the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), held on Monday at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, 340 students were awarded degrees during the ceremony, while 26 students received gold, silver, and bronze medals in recognition of their efforts across various disciplines.

The convocation was attended by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and minister of state for medical education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh. Governor Anandiben Patel joined the event virtually and congratulated the graduating students, lauding their accomplishments and wishing them success in their future endeavours.

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{{^usCountry}} The Chancellor’s Medal, was awarded to Akansha Jain of 2020 batch who hails from Faridabad, Haryana. This medal is awarded to the Best undergraduate all-round student for best performance in academic, research, sports, literary and cultural activities. She said that her mantra of success was consistency and interest in the medical field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chancellor’s Medal, was awarded to Akansha Jain of 2020 batch who hails from Faridabad, Haryana. This medal is awarded to the Best undergraduate all-round student for best performance in academic, research, sports, literary and cultural activities. She said that her mantra of success was consistency and interest in the medical field. {{/usCountry}}

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Vaishnavi Srivastava from Basti district has been awarded the Institute Subject Medal in Paediatrics, and Gold Medal for standing First in MBBS Final Professional Part-II Examination of 2025. She said her aim was to gain more and more knowledge.

Arvind N from MSc Nuclear Medicine 2023 batch has been awarded Gold Medal for obtaining the highest marks in MSc Nuclear Medicine university examination in the 1st attempt scoring more than 65% for the year 2025.

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Shubhi Shukla from MD Anaesthesiology, Batch 2022, has been awarded the maiden Prof Deepak Malviya Gold Medal for obtaining the highest marks in the MD Anaesthesiology University Examination in the 1st attempt scoring more than 65% for the year 2025.

Prof Deepak Malviya Gold Medal has been instituted in the name of the former head of anaesthesiology. This award was introduced for the first time in the history of RMLIMS.

Shikha Verma of BSc Nursing 2021 Batch who hails from Ayodhya district has been awarded University Medal for obtaining the highest aggregate marks in BSc Nursing university examination from 1st year to the final year.

During the convocation ceremony, degrees and marksheets were uploaded digitally and made available to students through an online platform.

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Governor Patel addressed the students virtually and congratulated all degree recipients. She said that the graduating students represent the health aspirations of millions of people and carry a significant responsibility rooted in service and dedication.

Emphasising the importance of social commitment, she noted that knowledge attains its true value only when it is used for the welfare of society. Describing the convocation as a celebration of academic excellence, social responsibility, and cultural values, she lauded the students’ achievements and encouraged them to contribute actively to nation-building and social development.

Brajesh Pathak too congratulated the graduating students and assured them of the government’s continued support in their professional journeys.

The keynote address was delivered by the chief guest, prof Vedprakash Mishra. In his inspiring remarks, he reminded the graduates that destiny had entrusted them with a noble responsibility, which they must discharge with sincerity, integrity, and commitment to society.

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Prof CM Singh, director, RMLIMS, highlighted the achievements and the upcoming facilities for the patients as well as the students. The upcoming facilities include a 888-bed hostel facility near Shaheed Path (444 each for boys and girls), 500 bed PRA (patient relatives accomodation) and a diagnostic block.

Guv seeks inst’s administrative overhaul in 15 days

Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday questioned the practice of serving non-vegetarian food twice a week in hostels of the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) and asked whether it was necessary to provide them.

She also expressed displeasure over the unhygienic conditions and litter scattered around the BC Roy Hostel premises. She directed additional chief secretary Amit Kumar Ghosh to ensure immediate cleanliness and proper maintenance of the campus.

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Taking serious note of the issues, the Governor instructed deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and minister of state for medical education, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, to improve the institute’s administrative and operational arrangements within 15 days. She said she would personally inspect the situation after the stipulated period.

Following the governor’s remarks, Pathak directed the institute’s director and concerned officials to obtain the governor’s instructions from Jan Bhavan and ensure prompt implementation.