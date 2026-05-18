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Road crash in UP leaves 10 dead

Road crash in UP leaves 10 dead

Published on: May 18, 2026 01:56 pm IST
PTI |
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Lakhimpur Kheri , Ten people were killed when a van collided head-on with a truck on the Sisaiya-Lakhimpur national highway on Monday, police said.

Road crash in UP leaves 10 dead

The van was going to Sisaiya from Lakhimpur when the accident took place between Unchgaon and Bharehta villages.

Circle Officer of Dhaurahra, Shamsher Bahadur Singh, said all nine passengers travelling in the van and the driver were killed.

District Magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri Anjani Kumar Singh told reporters that the van collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, leading to nine casualties on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at the district hospital.

Circle Officer, Dhaurahra, Shamsher Bahadur Singh told PTI, "Efforts are on to establish the identity of other deceased persons."

The seven of the deceased have been identified as Jaideep Singh , Pawan , Sohan , Ram Goyal , Sahajram , Pappu , all residents of Bahraich district and Adnan Khan , a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Road crash in UP leaves 10 dead
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Road crash in UP leaves 10 dead
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