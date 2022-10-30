Road safety lessons for Uttar Pradesh govt school students in Nov

Road safety lessons will be taught through quizzes and competitions in government primary and upper primary schools across the state next month. “Competitions related to road safety awareness will be largely held from November 1 to 5 in primary, upper primary and secondary schools of the state,” an official said.

A letter has been sent to the director, secondary and basic education, U.P., in this regard on behalf of the transport department to hold event at block and district levels. Instructions have also been given to district officials for preparations.

Winners of the quiz, writing and painting competitions will be awarded. Competitions will be held at the school level for children of classes 1 to 8 (upper primary level) from November 1 to 5.

Competitions will be organised at the block level from November 6 to 8. There will be competitions for the students of classes 9 to 12 from November 1 to 5 and at the district level from November 9 to 12.

Prizes will also be given to the winning students at the block and district levels. The list of winners will be made available to the assistant divisional transport officer by the nominated education department’s nodal officers at the block and district levels.

Nearly 1.91 crore students are enrolled in 1.31 lakh government primary and upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh. These schools display traffic rules and slogans on walls of their premises to draw students’ attention towards road safety.

On the initiative of the transport department, the basic education department has issued instructions to principals of these schools to hold a meeting for awareness of parents too.

U.P. recorded max road mishap deaths in 2020

According to the report “Road Accidents in India 2020” released by the Union ministry of road transport and highways, maximum road accident deaths in the country occurred in Uttar Pradesh in 2020.

Uttar Pradesh alone, according to the report, accounted for 16.4% of the road accident deaths on national highways in India, followed by Maharashtra (7.4%) and Karnataka (6.9%) while Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of accidents on national highways.

The report mentioned that 7,859 people lost their lives in 13,695 road mishaps on highways in U.P. in 2020. The report also showed that 10,492 accidents took place in U.P. in the recorded year, killing 5,984 people on national highways under NHAI, while 1,265 people died in 2,159 mishaps on national highways under PWD. On the national highways (expressways) under other departments, 610 people died in 1,044 accidents.