Road safety: U.P. education dept to highlight issue, make it part of school syllabus

All departments related to education will make joint efforts to create awareness about road safety to save precious life, state higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay said while chairing a combined meeting of higher, secondary, basic, technical and vocational education departments at Vidhan Bhavan, on Monday.

He directed that the topic of road safety should also be included in the Run for G-20 programme to be organised on January 21.

He said that the higher education department will soon include road safety in the college curriculum, and chapters related to road safety at the secondary and primary level or in the book of moral education will be beneficial.

“Essay competition on road safety should be organised in all schools and colleges together on the same day and an oath for road safety should be administered in the assembly held in the schools/colleges,” the minister said. He said that efforts will be more effective if these programmes are organised simultaneously in all institutes.

Upadhyay said that road safety is a sensitive subject in the present context. It’s time to spread awareness among the masses. The state government is organising Road Safety Month from January 5 to February 4, he said.

“To avoid loss of life and property in road accidents, it is necessary for citizens to follow traffic rules, and it is the responsibility of the education department to develop traffic rules among students,” he said.

In the meeting, technical education minister Ashish Patel said that to make the campaign more effective, students of technical colleges will be given traffic related work as projects. In this, students will suggest ways to streamline the busiest traffic intersections of their city. He said that hoardings/posters related to road safety awareness should also be put up in all educational institutions.

In the meeting, minister of state for secondary education (independent charge) Gulab Devi said that the department of secondary education will also ensure participation in making the road safety campaign a success. Awareness programmes will be organised in schools and students will make people aware of traffic rules.

