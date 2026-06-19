RO/ARO paper leak case: Key accused arrested after two years on the run

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a wanted accused in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Examination-2023 paper leak case, more than two years after the scam surfaced, senior UP STF officials confirmed in a press note shared on Thursday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

They arrested the accused, identified as Alok Mishra—a Ghazipur resident currently living in Mau—on Thursday from Mau district. He had been absconding in the case registered at Civil Lines police station in Prayagraj.

During interrogation, Mishra allegedly admitted that he and his brother-in-law, Krishna Pandey, had contacted a man named Amarjeet Sharma in Varanasi about two weeks before the examination. Sharma allegedly offered to provide the leaked question paper in exchange for ₹12 lakh.

According to the STF, Mishra and his brother-in-law each paid an advance of ₹3 lakh and handed over educational documents and signed blank cheques as security. They were later directed to travel to Bhopal, where they stayed at a hotel and were allegedly provided leaked questions and answers related to the examination.

Mishra told investigators that the same questions appeared in the actual examination held on February 11, 2024. He later learnt through media reports that members of the paper leak syndicate had been arrested and the examination had been cancelled.

The STF said several other accused, including Amarjeet Sharma’s associates and Mishra’s brother-in-law, have already been arrested in the case. Further legal proceedings are underway.

The RO/ARO preliminary examination was conducted on February 11, 2024, but the state government cancelled it after reports emerged that the question paper had been leaked and circulated on social media before the examination. The investigation was subsequently handed over to the STF.