Robbery, harassment case turns out to be gang rape, 3 arrested

Kanpur: Police investigating a robbery and harassment case have found that the woman complainant was not robbed or harassed. Rather, four men had raped her when she was on her way home after work in Sen Paschim Para on the night of September 17.

Police arrested three of the four criminals and raids were being conducted to nab the fourth. (Pic for representation)

Additional DCP Ankita Sharma, who led the investigation, said on Thursday police arrested three of the four criminals and raids were being conducted to nab the fourth.

The victim had not disclosed that she was raped, for fear of social ostracism but the medical examination alarmed the police. The nature of injuries on her body also belied the robbery and harassment theory. Sharma spoke to her and she narrated the shocking story, which was corroborated by the male colleague who had been held captive.

“The victim was produced before the court where she recorded her statement under Section 164 of CrPC. The section of rape was also added in the FIR,” she said, adding police surveillance teams worked tirelessly to help police reach the perpetrators of the crime.

The accused were identified as Sandip Kumar, Devi Deen and Abhishek alias Nandu. Police have recovered the mobile phone of the male colleague from Devideen and Aadhar card of the victim from Sandeep.

Raids were being conducted for the arrest of the fourth man Manoj Kumar, said Sharma.

The victim, who works in a mall in Fazalgunj, was on her way home with a colleague on a motorcycle on the night of September 17. The four men allegedly stopped them and assaulted the colleague before she was dragged into the nearby forest where she was raped.

Before leaving the scene, the accused emptied the fuel tank of the motorcycle so that the duo would not be able to get any help. The victim and the colleague walked three km before they got access to a phone and informed 112, the police emergency number.

Sen Paschim Para police had registered a case of robbery, assault, and harassment. But the FIR was altered following the disclosure about the rape, which was confirmed in the medical examination.

