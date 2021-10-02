Row after video of girl dancing inside Bada Imambada goes viral

LUCKNOW: The All India Shia Muslim Personal Law Board (AISMPLB), Shia clerics and Shia youth wing registered a strong protest after a 30-second video clip of a girl dancing inside the Bada Imambada here went viral.

Calling the act ‘un-Islamic’ and ‘breach of sacredness’ of the religious structure, the protestors demanded ban on entry of tourists in Bada Imambada.

An FIR under Section 295A of the Indian penal Code for malicious act with intent to hurt religious feelings of a community has been registered at Chowk police station. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) West CN sinha said a team had been constituted to investigate the matter and identify the people involved in the act.

Earlier, Shia Muslims had demanded ban on wedding shoots inside Bada Imambada and opposed shooting of ‘tik-tok’ videos.

“We strongly oppose the act as it is a breach of sacredness of the religious structure. We demand immediate intervention of the district magistrate, the chairman of the Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT) that owns the structure. We also demand ban on the entry of tourists in the Bada Imambada. One must not forget that it is not a tourist place, it is a religious structure and such acts hurt our religious sentiments,” said Maulana Yasoob Abbas, senior Shia cleric and general secretary of AISMPLB.

Similarly, Maulana Saif Abbas, president, Shia Chand Committee too raised objection to the video clip and said this was not for the first time such videos had gone viral. “We strongly oppose the act and demand action against the girl. We have written several letters to the administration demanding ban on such acts which hurt our religious sentiments. The sanctity of Imambadas should be maintained,” said Abbas.

“Such acts should be banned immediately,” said Shamil Shamsi, convener, ‘Hussaini Tigers’—a group of Shia Muslim youths. Besides, he said that he had also written to the ASI and HAT to make all possible arrangements and install CCTV cameras in order to keep a check on such acts.

In the 30-second video, a girl in black attire, wearing a mask, was seen dancing inside the Bada Imambada that is also known as Asafi Imambada. However, this is not for the first time when the objections on such acts were raised. In 2019, ban on pre and post wedding shoots inside Bada Imambada was imposed after Shia Muslims raised objections. However, in 2020, Shia Muslims demanded ban on the shooting of ‘tik tok’ videos at Bada Imambada. A Shia Muslim group also demanded dress code and said that tourists only in decent attire should be allowed to enter the Imambada.

One of the most preferred tourist destinations

Bada Imambada, an over-200-year-old Nawabi era structure that was constructed by the then Nawab Asaf Ud Daulah during 1784-1791 to carry out religious ceremonies, is among the most popular tourist destinations in the state capital. If HAT and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials are to be believed, it is among the three most frequented heritage structures of the state capital, the others being Chhota Imambada and Residency.

As per HAT records, in 2019 Bada Imambada witnessed footfall of 80,6854 tourists, of which 5361 were from foreign countries. The same financial year saw revenue collection of ₹4,92,14,343. However, the tourist movement dipped in 2020 and 2021 following the pandemic.