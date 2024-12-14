RRB, Gorakhpur, chairman among two suspended over recruitment anomalies

The Railway Board on Saturday suspended chairman, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Gorakhpur, Nuruddin Ansari and his personal secretary Ram Sanjeevan over alleged irregularities in the recruitment on the post of fitter at Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareli, on April 26 this year. A probe revealed irregularities in the recruitment on the post of fitter at Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareli, earlier this year. (For Representation)

As per railway officials, who did not wish to be named, discrepancies came to fore during a review of the recruitment process for technical grade-III positions.

Two candidates, Rahul Roy and Saurabh Kumar, were found to have been included in the final selection list despite not appearing in the written examination or being listed among the interviewed candidates.

A probe into the matter revealed that Rahul Roy is the son of now retired office superintendent RRB, Gorakhpur, Chandresh Rai, while Saurabh Kumar is the son of Nuruddin Ansari’s personal secretary Ram Sanjeevan who is currently posted in another railway section.

After detecting the irregularities, now suspended RRB, Gorakhpur, chairman Nuruddin Ansari informed senior officials and subsequently the names of the two candidates were removed from the list.

However, citing lapses in ensuring transparency in the recruitment process, the Railway Board decided to suspend Ansari. Meanwhile, chief personnel officer, North Eastern Railway (NER), Awdhesh Kumar has been given the additional charge of chairman, RRB, Gorakhpur.