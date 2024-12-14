Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RRB, Gorakhpur, chairman among two suspended over recruitment anomalies

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Dec 14, 2024 08:58 PM IST

As per railway officials, who did not wish to be named, discrepancies came to fore during a review of the recruitment process for technical grade-III positions

The Railway Board on Saturday suspended chairman, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Gorakhpur, Nuruddin Ansari and his personal secretary Ram Sanjeevan over alleged irregularities in the recruitment on the post of fitter at Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareli, on April 26 this year.

A probe revealed irregularities in the recruitment on the post of fitter at Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareli, earlier this year. (For Representation)
A probe revealed irregularities in the recruitment on the post of fitter at Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareli, earlier this year. (For Representation)

As per railway officials, who did not wish to be named, discrepancies came to fore during a review of the recruitment process for technical grade-III positions.

Two candidates, Rahul Roy and Saurabh Kumar, were found to have been included in the final selection list despite not appearing in the written examination or being listed among the interviewed candidates.

A probe into the matter revealed that Rahul Roy is the son of now retired office superintendent RRB, Gorakhpur, Chandresh Rai, while Saurabh Kumar is the son of Nuruddin Ansari’s personal secretary Ram Sanjeevan who is currently posted in another railway section.

After detecting the irregularities, now suspended RRB, Gorakhpur, chairman Nuruddin Ansari informed senior officials and subsequently the names of the two candidates were removed from the list.

However, citing lapses in ensuring transparency in the recruitment process, the Railway Board decided to suspend Ansari. Meanwhile, chief personnel officer, North Eastern Railway (NER), Awdhesh Kumar has been given the additional charge of chairman, RRB, Gorakhpur.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On