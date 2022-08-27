Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 1.57 crore grant to seven U.P. universities under CoE scheme

lucknow news
Updated on Aug 27, 2022 11:09 PM IST

Special secretary, higher education department, U.P., Girijesh Kumar Tyagi has issued an order to this effect

Under the CoE scheme, 42.14 lakh has been allocated to Lucknow University. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state government has sanctioned a grant of 1.57 crore to seven universities of the state, including the Lucknow University, under the centre of excellence (CoE) scheme. Special secretary, higher education department, U.P., Girijesh Kumar Tyagi has issued an order to this effect.

A sum of 42.14 lakh has been allocated to the Lucknow University for establishing multiple projects like eco-friendly agriculture by augmentation of ladybird beetles in zoology department, bioethanol improvement in maize in botany department, for impact of bioengineered gold and silver nanoparticles in regulatory mechanism in botany department, enhancement of production in biodiesel crop in botany department.

Likewise, 44.54 lakh has been allocated to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, for projects in home science, computer science, chemistry and mathematics department. Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur received 11.60 lakh for project in business management, department of English and modern European languages and other foreign languages, department of Atal Bihari School and legal studies.

14.20 lakh has been sanctioned for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, for projects in computer science and information technology and applied chemistry. A sum of 19.24 lakh has been allocated to Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, for projects in department of centre for nano science and technology, mathematics, physics, earth and planetary sciences and chemistry departments.

Amount of 12.75 lakh has been given to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya, for projects in department of physics, electronics and environmental sciences. A grant of 13.30 lakh has been given to Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, for projects in physics and zoology departments.

