1.57 crore grant to seven U.P. universities under CoE scheme

The state government has sanctioned a grant of ₹1.57 crore to seven universities of the state, including the Lucknow University, under the centre of excellence (CoE) scheme. Special secretary, higher education department, U.P., Girijesh Kumar Tyagi has issued an order to this effect.

A sum of ₹42.14 lakh has been allocated to the Lucknow University for establishing multiple projects like eco-friendly agriculture by augmentation of ladybird beetles in zoology department, bioethanol improvement in maize in botany department, for impact of bioengineered gold and silver nanoparticles in regulatory mechanism in botany department, enhancement of production in biodiesel crop in botany department.

Likewise, ₹44.54 lakh has been allocated to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, for projects in home science, computer science, chemistry and mathematics department. Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur received ₹11.60 lakh for project in business management, department of English and modern European languages and other foreign languages, department of Atal Bihari School and legal studies.

₹14.20 lakh has been sanctioned for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, for projects in computer science and information technology and applied chemistry. A sum of ₹19.24 lakh has been allocated to Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, for projects in department of centre for nano science and technology, mathematics, physics, earth and planetary sciences and chemistry departments.

Amount of ₹12.75 lakh has been given to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya, for projects in department of physics, electronics and environmental sciences. A grant of ₹13.30 lakh has been given to Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, for projects in physics and zoology departments.