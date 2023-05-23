Mahakumbh-2025: Plans afoot to renovate Prayagraj’s 12 Madhav temples

Pilgrims arriving at the much-revered Dwadash (12) Madhav temples of Sangam city on pilgrimage can finally look forward to better amenities and revamped temples. An ambitious project in this regard worth ₹13 crore has been proposed by the tourism department which it plans to complete before Mahakumbh-2025, say officials aware of the matter.

Devotees at Veni Madhav temple in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

As per the proposal, a specialised firm would be roped in which will undertake the restoration work of these temples based on a detailed project report (DPR) being prepared by the department, they add.

These ancient temples would be repaired as per the design and architecture mentioned in the religious texts. Besides, arrangements will be made for devotees like potable water, modern toilets, proper shade and seating arrangements in every temple.

Along with this, the approach roads will also be repaired so that devotees can get easy access to these 12 temples which find mention in ancient Hindu texts, said a senior official of the district administration. During Kumbh-2019, the tourism department was allotted budget for the renovation and road construction of these 12 temples but the work never began.

“We are preparing the DPR for the restoration of these temples which has vast potential of enhancing the tourism activity in the city but are also closely associated with the religious sentiments of millions of devotees,” said tourism officer, Prayagraj, Aparajita Singh. Madhav temples, including Veni Madhav temple at Daraganj—considered to be the presiding deity of Prayagraj—are located in various sites of the city.

Likewise, Akshayavat Madhav is believed to be situated in the middle of the rivers Ganga and the Yamuna even as both Anant Madhav and Asi Madhav Nagvasuki temple are in Daraganj. Manohar Madhav is located in Johnstonganj locality, Bindu Madhav is situated near Draupadi Ghat, Sri Aadi Madhav is located in the form of water in the confluence of two rivers near Sangam.

“Chakra Madhav is located in Arail, Srigada Madhav is located near Cheoki railway station and Padma Madhav Vikar is located in Deoria village. Sankathar Madhav is the Sandhyavat at Jhunsi while Shankh Madhav is located in the Munshi’s garden in Chhatnag,” said Swami Hari Chaitanya Brahmachari of Tikarmafi Ashram, Jhunsi.

It is a religious belief that after the creation of the universe Lord Brahma established the Dwadash (12) Madhav in Prayagraj. It is believed that to get the blessings of Kalpavas and holy dip in Sangam at Prayagraj, the circumambulation of these 12 Madhav temples is a must.

In Tretayuga, under Maharishi Bharadwaj, the circumambulation of the 12 Madhav was done but in due course of time, the practice steadily took a back seat. The temples of Dwadash Madhav were damaged during the Mughal and British rule.

After the country got independence, Saint Prabhudutt Brahmachari started the circumambulation in the month of Magh in 1961 along with Shankaracharya Niranjan Devtirtha, Dharmasamrat Swami Karpatri Ji Maharaj after searching for the Dwadash Madhavs. The practice ceased in 1987, informed noted historian Yogeshwar Tiwari, professor at Allahabad University’s department of medieval and modern history.

However, in 1991, Swami Harichaitanya Brahmachari of Tikar Mafi Peeth (Jhunsi) started the “Parikrama” (circumambulation) but the same also later got discontinued in few years because of lack of support from other religious bodies and administration. “In Kumbh-2019, the “Parikrama” was resumed on February 6 by the efforts of general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Hari Giri and the practice is continuing till date,” he added.

