20 crore community centre planned in Gomti Nagar Extension

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has proposed a modern community centre in Gomti Nagar Extension with an estimated cost of ₹20 crore to improve social and recreational facilities, according to an official press release issued on Tuesday.

Proposed a modern community centre in Gomti Nagar Extension (Sourced)

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Prathamesh Kumar, LDA vice chairman, has directed officials to invite a Request for Proposal (RFP) under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to speed up execution. Officials said private participation is expected to support efficient construction and long-term upkeep.

Manvendra Singh, LDA chief engineer, said the project will come up near Saraswati Apartments in Sector 4 on a 2,900 square metre plot. The plan includes a three storey building with basement parking.

The proposed centre will have a multipurpose hall and lawn for events, along with a kitchen and dining space. It will also include eight rooms and two suites for accommodation during functions.

Facilities for fitness and recreation such as a gym, yoga centre, indoor games area, cafeteria and a swimming pool are part of the plan. Officials said the centre is aimed at serving as a hub for community activities.

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{{^usCountry}} The project also includes solar panels on the rooftop to reduce electricity use and support energy efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project also includes solar panels on the rooftop to reduce electricity use and support energy efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials presented the design to the vice chairman, who approved it and asked the department to proceed with the PPP model. The authority will soon invite bids to select a private partner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials presented the design to the vice chairman, who approved it and asked the department to proceed with the PPP model. The authority will soon invite bids to select a private partner. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After completion, a management committee will be formed to run the facility, with members from the Gomti Nagar Mahakalyan Samiti included for community participation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After completion, a management committee will be formed to run the facility, with members from the Gomti Nagar Mahakalyan Samiti included for community participation. {{/usCountry}}

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