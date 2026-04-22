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20 crore community centre planned in Gomti Nagar Extension

Prathamesh Kumar, LDA vice chairman, has directed officials to invite a Request for Proposal (RFP) under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to speed up execution. Officials said private participation is expected to support efficient construction and long-term upkeep.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 03:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has proposed a modern community centre in Gomti Nagar Extension with an estimated cost of 20 crore to improve social and recreational facilities, according to an official press release issued on Tuesday.

Proposed a modern community centre in Gomti Nagar Extension (Sourced)

Prathamesh Kumar, LDA vice chairman, has directed officials to invite a Request for Proposal (RFP) under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to speed up execution. Officials said private participation is expected to support efficient construction and long-term upkeep.

Manvendra Singh, LDA chief engineer, said the project will come up near Saraswati Apartments in Sector 4 on a 2,900 square metre plot. The plan includes a three storey building with basement parking.

The proposed centre will have a multipurpose hall and lawn for events, along with a kitchen and dining space. It will also include eight rooms and two suites for accommodation during functions.

Facilities for fitness and recreation such as a gym, yoga centre, indoor games area, cafeteria and a swimming pool are part of the plan. Officials said the centre is aimed at serving as a hub for community activities.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 20 crore community centre planned in Gomti Nagar Extension
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 20 crore community centre planned in Gomti Nagar Extension
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