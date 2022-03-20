Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet volunteers during three-day Kashi visit from March 23
lucknow news

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet volunteers during three-day Kashi visit from March 23

On the first day of Mohan Bhagwat’s visit, the senior Sangh functionaries will give a detailed report of the various works being done by the RSS in the Kashi region
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 09:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a three-day visit to Varanasi (Kashi) from March 23, said a senior Sangh office bearer, who doesn’t wish to be named. It is a “purely organisational visit,” he said.

During his stay, Mohan Bhagwat will meet RSS office bearers and volunteers.

On the first day of Mohan Bhagwat’s visit, the senior Sangh functionaries will give a detailed report of the various works being done by the RSS in the Kashi region. Bhagwat chief will review the organisational works during his visit. He will also guide the office bearers on key issues, including increasing the number of shakhas, the office bearer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP