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Rumour of fuel price hike triggers panic buying in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Rumour of fuel price hike triggers panic buying in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:15 pm IST
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Lakhimpur Kheri , Panic buying of petrol and diesel triggered by rumours of a price hike disrupted fuel distribution in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, though stocks remained adequate, officials said on Friday.

Rumour of fuel price hike triggers panic buying in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

District Magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh said the rush was caused by a rumour about a possible increase in fuel prices, leading to a sudden spike in demand across the rural and urban areas.

"Consumers rushed to petrol pumps in view of the panic, which led to temporary shortage at some outlets," Singh told reporters, urging people not to believe in rumours and purchase fuel only when required.

The officials said three petrol pumps in the district went dry on Wednesday after their daily stocks were exhausted within hours due to the surge in demand.

However, supplies were replenished by Thursday evening, and the outlets became operational again by Friday, they said.

In rural tehsils such as Nighasan, Dhaurahra and Gola, diesel demand rose sharply, while petrol sales exceeded normal levels in the urban areas.

Meanwhile, the president of the Kheri Petroleum Dealers Association, Abhishek Dixit, said while petrol pumps had sufficient stock, panic-driven hoarding by consumers led to rapid depletion.

The association will soon meet district authorities to discuss measures to curb hoarding, particularly in the rural areas, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Rumour of fuel price hike triggers panic buying in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Rumour of fuel price hike triggers panic buying in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri
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