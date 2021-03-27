S Korean minister visits Queen Heo memorial park in Ayodhya

: South Korea defence minister Suh Wook visited Ayodhya on Saturday and reviewed the memorial park and Indo-Korean Monument being constructed in memory of Queen Heo Hwang-ok.

According to legend, Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya had travelled to Korea and married King Kim Suro and became Queen Heo Hwang-ok in 48AD. Many Koreans trace their ancestry to the legendary princess.

The state government has allocated ₹24 crore for the project.

On the occasion, the Korean defence minister stated that the memorial will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. He was also hopeful that the memorial will become as famous as the Taj Mahal.

Anuj Jha, district magistrate, Ayodhya, apprised the Korean defence minister that the project was on the priority list of the state government and will be completed in one year.

Earlier, the Korean defence minister was accorded a warm welcome at the Ayodhya airstrip by senior officials of the district and Army officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his South Korean counterpart President Moon Jae-in had signed an MoU in May 2015 during Modi’s visit to South Korea for expansion and beautification of the existing memorial of Queen Heo Hwang-ok, on the banks of the Saryu.