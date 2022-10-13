Saffron outfits invoke ‘love jihad’, oppose Muslim henna artists

MEERUT Saffron outfits in UP’s Muzaffarnagar have communalised Karva Chauth by opposing Muslim artists applying henna on palms of Hindu women and accusing these youths of ‘love jihad’ in the garb of services they offer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Muslim artists conduct ‘love jihad’ under the guise of mehendi work and there have been many such cases. I request Hindu women to apply mehendi at home or at shops/beauty parlours opened by members of our community,” said Vikram Saini, BJP MLA from Khatauli constituency of Muzaffarnagar.

The lawmaker’s controversial statement came three days after the MP-MLA court of Muzaffarnagar sentenced him and 10 others to two years’ imprisonment in a case related to the 2013 riots in Muzaffarnagar. A 12th accused was sentenced to one-year imprisonment in the case.

On being asked about worship of ‘latth’ (wooden staff) by a Hindu organisation, Saini said if someone does anything wrong with our sisters and daughters, we would not hesitate using ‘latth’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We welcome those who believe in celebrating festivals together. We shall respect Eid if they (Muslims) enjoy Diwali and Holi,” added Saini.

VHP, KRANTI SENA OPEN HENNA STALLS

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Kranti Sena opened13 mehendi stalls in Muzaffarnagar and asked members to ensure that Muslim male make-up artists do not apply henna to Hindu women on Karva Chauth.

“The organisation has provided 13 mehendi stalls at Badi Dharamshala in Mandi, Patelnagar, Ramleela ground, Nai Mandi Keertan Bhawan, Mahaveer Chowk, Mansarovar Colony and Chungi no 2,” said Vikrant Khatik, VHP office-bearer.

Another leader Lali Mohan Sharma claimed that married women appreciated the arrangement. “Women workers are given responsibilities of these centres where women and girls came in large numbers to get henna applied on their hands and palms,” he added. According to these leaders, the move would check ‘love jihad’ and conversion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, workers of some Hindu outfits went around the markets in search of Muslim artists offering mehendi services and directed Hindu women not to avail services by people of the other community.