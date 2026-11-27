An alleged organised syndicate was procuring high-density oxytocin illegally from Delhi and mixing it with salt, phenyl, water and other chemicals to manufacture adulterated injections for supply in Saharanpur and neighbouring districts, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) said on Friday after arresting one of its members.

The operation led to the arrest of one accused and recovery of 2,981 bottles containing 200 ml of oxytocin each and another 60 litres of the liquid hormone. (For representation) more less

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The STF’s Meerut field unit busted the illegal manufacturing facility on Thursday at a house belonging to one Anas in Danish Colony, behind Baba Nursery, under Kotwali Dehat police station in Saharanpur. Bhura, a resident of Kunda Kalan village under Gangoh police station, was arrested during the raid conducted jointly with the district drug inspector and local police.

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The operation led to the recovery of 2,981 bottles containing 200 ml of oxytocin each and another 60 litres of the liquid hormone. The team also seized 10 packets of salt, seven bottle-cap sealing machines, a stitching machine, empty plastic bottles of 100 ml and 200 ml, rubber stoppers, aluminium sealing caps, drums, buckets, measuring jars and other packaging material.

During interrogation, Bhura allegedly disclosed that the gang procured high-density oxytocin through illegal channels from Delhi and mixed it with various substances to prepare injections. The mixture was subsequently packed in plastic bottles of different sizes, depending on demand, and supplied across Saharanpur and adjoining districts.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused claimed that the injections were used to extract milk from cattle and accelerate the growth of fruits and vegetables. Investigators are examining these alleged uses of the hormone as well as the network’s supply chain and the involvement of other members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused claimed that the injections were used to extract milk from cattle and accelerate the growth of fruits and vegetables. Investigators are examining these alleged uses of the hormone as well as the network’s supply chain and the involvement of other members. {{/usCountry}}

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The recovery of manufacturing and packaging equipment suggests that the premises were being used as a production facility rather than merely a storage point. The STF is probing whether the operation was part of a wider network supplying illegally prepared oxytocin injections in the region.

During questioning, Bhura also named Noor Hasan and Sonu, claiming that they had earlier been involved in similar activities and had been jailed along with him in a case registered at Gangoh police station. His criminal record includes a 2025 case registered at the same police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

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The STF said the Union health ministry’s April 3, 2021, gazette notification under Rule 105 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, provides for the sale of oxytocin injections only in single-unit blister packs.

The agency has sent samples of the seized liquid for laboratory examination to establish its actual composition and the extent of adulteration. The findings will help determine the substances mixed with the hormone and assess the potential health risks.

A case has been registered against Bhura at Kotwali Dehat police station under sections 112(2), 276, 277, 318(4), 319(2) and 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is being conducted by the local police.