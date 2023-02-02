Salaried class in Agra hails IT relief in budget, tourism sector disappointed

Agra The Union Budget presented by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament on Wednesday evoked mixed reactions here. While salaried middle class welcomed the relaxations in tax regime, the footwear, tourism and hospitality sectors were found awaiting further details to find exact benefits, if any, in their trade.

“Tourism is reeling under the huge negative impact of Covid in the recent past and certainly awaits some concrete plans for revival. Promises have been made time and again in past budgets about enhancing outlay for tourism to ₹2400 crore but the reality is that the under construction and much awaited civil enclave is yet to see light of the day,” said Rajeev Saxena from the Tourism Guild of Agra.

“The first budget of ‘Amrit’ period has proved to be a big relief for salaried class and the relaxations in tax regime are being welcomed. Limit for tax free income has risen and those in upper income limit are provided easy tax rates,” said Deepika Mittal, a chartered accountant and tax consultant.

“The ‘Mahila Samman Bachat Yojna” is going to develop the habit of thrift and promote savings by women. The saving of ₹2 lakh will fetch 7.5 % interest under this scheme. Interests of senior citizens has been taken care of by enhancing limit of investment in senior citizen saving scheme of post office,” said Mittal.

“It is a progressive economic document which will assist in drafting a strong future of nation” said Gagan Dass Ramani, president of Agra Shoe Factories’ Federation, while welcoming the budget. However, he showed disappointment on lack of initiatives to make the present structure of GST simpler and logical.

“The budget in the long term will ensure phased growth of trade and small sector. Efforts made to keep the economy going in the present scenario deserve applause. The budget is aimed at promoting exports and the seven priorities outlined by the Union finance minister are an effort to fetch more money to the market which will directly or indirectly help the traders,” said Ramani.

“There is not much for farmers in this budget as they seem to have lost priority for this government at the centre. The potato farmers in the region are demanding better support through establishment of food processing units but the announcements made in the past await implementation. The growing inflation is going to negate the relaxation in tax regime,” said Dr Anil Chaudhary, chairman of Kisan Congress.