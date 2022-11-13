Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll on Monday

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav will file her nomination for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll on Monday, a party functionary announced on Sunday.

The December 5 by-election is being held as the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10. Dimple Yadav, a former Kannauj MP, is the wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam’s son.

“The party candidate for the Mainpuri by-election, Dimple Yadav, will file her nomination on Monday. Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav, (national) general secretary Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, former MPs Tej Pratap Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav will remain present on the occasion,” Alok Shakya, the SP’s newly appointed Mainpuri district president, said.

“It would be a simple affair without any road show or public rally and would be the beginning of victory march for our party candidate,” Shakya added.

“Adequate force, including para military force and provincial armed constabulary, has been deployed at the district headquarters for the nomination process that began on November 10 (Thursday) and will continue till November 17,” superintendent of police (SP), Mainpuri, Kamlesh Dixit, said.

The by-election to the Mainpuri parliamentary seat will be held along with bypolls to the Rampur Sadar and Khatauli assembly seats.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on November 18 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations for the Mainpuri seat is November 21.

Polling is to be held on December 5 while counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.