The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday announced its authorised candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh, naming senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav and industrialist-sports administrator Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani. The pair filed their nomination papers at 11 am on Wednesday in the presence of party national president Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, with party president Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

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The announcement marks Nathwani as the party’s second pick for the Upper House. Ten Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to go to polls on October 16, with the nomination process underway. The Samajwadi Party, with its strength in the state assembly, is positioning itself to secure representation in the Upper House of Parliament.

Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani is a senior corporate executive associated with Reliance Industries Limited, where he has held roles, including group president and director in entities such as Reliance New Energy Limited. He has been involved in non-technical functions spanning finance, human resources, corporate affairs, procurement, and corporate social responsibility activities linked to the company’s manufacturing operations in Jamnagar and Vadodara, as well as related business verticals in Gujarat.

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{{^usCountry}} Born into a business family with roots connected to Gujarat, Nathwani is the son of Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani, a four-time Rajya Sabha member who currently represents Jharkhand in the Upper House. The elder Nathwani, an industrialist and director of corporate affairs at Reliance Industries, has long been associated with the Ambani group and previously represented Jharkhand (2008–2020) and Andhra Pradesh (2020–2026). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born into a business family with roots connected to Gujarat, Nathwani is the son of Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani, a four-time Rajya Sabha member who currently represents Jharkhand in the Upper House. The elder Nathwani, an industrialist and director of corporate affairs at Reliance Industries, has long been associated with the Ambani group and previously represented Jharkhand (2008–2020) and Andhra Pradesh (2020–2026). {{/usCountry}}

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After filing the nomination, Dhanraj Nathwani posted a picture of himself with Akhilesh Yadav on X and wrote, “I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Honorable National President Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji for nominating me as the Samajwadi Party candidate for Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Today, in Lucknow, in the presence of Honorable Akhilesh Yadav Ji, I filed my nomination for Rajya Sabha as I step into this new phase of public life. I offer my heartfelt thanks to all of you for your affection, trust, and best wishes.”

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Dhanraj Nathwani studied international business at Regent’s Business School in London and later completed an MBA specialising in Corporate Law and Public Relations Management from the National Institute of Management. He has maintained an active presence in sports administration. In November 2022, he was unanimously elected president of the Gujarat Cricket Association, succeeding Union home minister Amit Shah, after earlier serving as vice-president. He played a role in the development of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket venue. He has also served as president of the Gujarat State Football Association.

Beyond corporate and sporting roles, Nathwani is associated with several social, cultural and religious bodies. These include positions linked to the Dwarka Devasthan Samiti and other trusts focused on infrastructure and community initiatives in Gujarat. He is known for interests in sports, wildlife and travel, and has been involved in CSR and developmental activities through his professional roles.

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