Samajwadi Party MP booked under SC/ST Act, files counter-FIR

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed on Sunday against Samajwadi Party MP from Sant Kabir Nagar Laxmikant alias Pappu Nishad under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following a complaint in connection with a clash during an immersion procession on September 18, officials said.

Samajwadi Party MP Laxmikant alias Pappu Nishad has said he will raise the alleged stone-pelting attack on his vehicle before the Lok Sabha speaker (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

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A counter-FIR was registered against unidentified persons on the MP’s complaint over alleged damage to his vehicle due to stone-pelting, officials added.

The incident took place on Friday evening near Amardobha crossing in the Bakhira police station area of Sant Kabir Nagar when a dispute erupted after police stopped a DJ being played during a Ganesh idol-immersion procession. The MP’s vehicle got caught in the commotion and its window was allegedly damaged after stones were thrown at it.

Bakhira station house officer Dilip Singh said, “Cases have been registered on complaints from both sides. Further action will be taken on the basis of facts and evidence emerging during the investigation.”

Zila Panchayat member Vishwketu Yadav and two others were also booked with Nishad. Police have collected CCTV footage and recorded statements of eyewitnesses.

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{{^usCountry}} Circle officer Abhay Kumar said that on the complaint of Vishal Kumar, a case had been registered against Nishad under Sections 191(2), 352, 351 and 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the SC/ST Act. On the complaint of Nishad, a counter-FIR was registered under Sections 192(2), 110, 324 and 125 of the BNS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Circle officer Abhay Kumar said that on the complaint of Vishal Kumar, a case had been registered against Nishad under Sections 191(2), 352, 351 and 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the SC/ST Act. On the complaint of Nishad, a counter-FIR was registered under Sections 192(2), 110, 324 and 125 of the BNS. {{/usCountry}}

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Nishad said he would raise the alleged stone-pelting attack on his vehicle before the Lok Sabha speaker, seeking action for what he described as a breach of parliamentary privilege.

According to officials, Vishal Kumar, a resident of Santoshpur, alleged in his complaint that he was hit by one of the vehicles in the MP’s convoy and fell unconscious.

He further accused Vishwketu Yadav and around half a dozen others participating in the procession of assaulting him and threatening him. Kumar also alleged that supporters of the SP MP subsequently threw stones.

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In his counter-complaint, Nishad said some people attacked his vehicle with stones and sticks.