Samajwadi Party protest hits traffic; stranded students from nearby schools

Vehicular movement in the state capital was disrupted following the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) protest causing inconvenience to commuters, particularly students of the nearby schools in reaching their homes, on Monday.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his party workers sat on the Vikramaditya Marg - which connects to Raj Bhawan - following which barricades were put on roads by the police leading to traffic diversions.

Anubhav Gupta, a class 2 student of La Martiniere College had to stay in school for almost 45 minutes after school got over. This was because the driver struggled to reach out to him on time due to traffic congestion.

“I had to take a different route as traffic movement was restricted to several places. There was a traffic jam in the Sadar area itself. After facing many difficulties, I was able to reach school at 11.30 am, almost 45 minutes after school got over,” driver, Deepak said.

He was not the lone student stuck due to traffic; several other school students in the vicinity had to spend hours in the school because of the jam. On Monday, La Martiniere School finished its exam around 10.30am and many students had to wait in school due to the protest. Likewise, students of Avadh Girls Degree College too had a tough time.

As the entire stretch of road connecting Raj Bhawan with Vikramaditya Marg was barricaded to stop protesters from moving towards Raj Bhawan, a traffic jam was a scene at Lohia Path and Saheed Path too.

Even patients heading towards Shyama Prasad Mukherjee hospital on Park Road also struggled due to traffic diversion and jams.

As a result of the traffic jam, people en route to their offices were almost an hour late. Deepak Agarwal, a resident of Maqboolganj said he had to struggle in reaching his destination as he was caught in a jam.

