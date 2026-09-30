Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha nominee Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani declares 370 crore family assets

The Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha nominee, Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, declared family assets exceeding ₹370 crore and a clean criminal record in his sworn election affidavit on Wednesday.

Samajwadi Party candidate Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani files nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The 39-year-old senior corporate executive associated with Reliance Industries Limited and director in unlisted companies was authorised by party president Akhilesh Yadav as one of the SP’s candidates for the biennial elections. The party has also fielded senior leader Prof Ram Gopal Yadav for a sixth term.

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In the affidavit, Nathwani stated that no criminal cases are pending against him in any court and that he has never been convicted of any offence.

His annual income for the Assessment Year 2026-27 stands at ₹19.61 crore, a sharp rise from ₹7.27 crore in the previous year. His spouse, Bhoomi Dhanraj Nathwani, reported an income of ₹1.48 crore for the same period. Income-tax returns for the preceding years show a steady upward trend, with figures of ₹6.60 crore (AY 2024-25), ₹5.37 crore (AY 2023-24) and ₹5.50 crore (AY 2022-23).

Movable assets of the candidate total ₹77.75 crore. These include ₹10.63 crore in bank deposits, ₹55.76 crore in bonds, debentures, equity shares and mutual funds, ₹2.81 crore in insurance and postal investments, ₹6.92 crore in personal loans and advances, and gold and diamond jewellery valued at ₹1.62 crore (892.5 grams). His spouse’s movable assets amount to ₹211.10 crore, comprising bank deposits, financial market investments, jewellery worth ₹8.54 crore (over 7,000 grams) and substantial holdings in private firms and partnerships. Two dependents hold additional bank deposits of ₹1.95 crore and ₹1.20 crore respectively. Neither Nathwani nor his spouse declared ownership of any motor vehicles, aircraft or yachts.

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{{^usCountry}} Immovable assets of the candidate are valued at ₹27.67 crore and include agricultural land in Jamnagar and Junagadh in Gujarat, non-agricultural plots in Khambhalia, Junagadh and Ahmedabad, a commercial building plot in Surat, and residential properties in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. His spouse’s immovable holdings stand at ₹53.59 crore and cover commercial shop units in Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, non-agricultural land in Surat and Ahmedabad, and joint agricultural land. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Immovable assets of the candidate are valued at ₹27.67 crore and include agricultural land in Jamnagar and Junagadh in Gujarat, non-agricultural plots in Khambhalia, Junagadh and Ahmedabad, a commercial building plot in Surat, and residential properties in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. His spouse’s immovable holdings stand at ₹53.59 crore and cover commercial shop units in Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, non-agricultural land in Surat and Ahmedabad, and joint agricultural land. {{/usCountry}}

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Total family liabilities are modest at ₹3.19 crore. Nathwani reported personal liabilities of about ₹3.01 crore, mainly unsecured loans and other dues, while his spouse listed ₹18.56 lakh. He has paid ₹15.34 lakh towards income-tax dues and ₹26.25 lakh towards GST, leaving no outstanding government tax liabilities under dispute.

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Nathwani’s primary occupation is listed as professional consultant to Reliance Industries Limited under a corporate contract for consultancy and management services. He also serves as a director in unlisted companies. His spouse is described as an entrepreneur, director in unlisted companies and social worker. He holds an MBA in corporate law and public relations management from the National Institute of Management, Mumbai, completed in 2008. He is a registered voter in the Andheri West Assembly constituency in Mumbai.

The detailed disclosures form part of the mandatory affidavit filed ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh.