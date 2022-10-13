Samajwadi Party to hold prayer meetings for Mulayam Singh Yadav across Uttar Pradesh on October 21

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to hold shraddhanjali sabhas (prayer meetings) for party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav across the state on October 21.

The decision comes even as party workers have started raising the demand to convert Mulayam Singh Yadav’s former residence at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow into a memorial.

Some others have sought ‘Bharat Ratna’, the country’s highest civilian award, for the heartland’s socialist icon, who breathed his last after a long illness at a private hospital in Gurugram on October 10.

Senior party leader IP Singh has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking Bharat Ratna for Yadav.

“He is the most deserving case for this coveted honour. For someone born in a poor, backward family, to rise to such greatness that he not only held constitutional posts in UP and at the Centre, but also dictated the politics of his times for decades,” Singh said in the letter.

“I have also requested chief minister Yogi Adityanath to name the Lucknow-Agra Expressway after Mulayam Singhji as this was one expressway whose foundation stone, as well as inauguration were both done by netaji,” Singh said.

Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha state secretary Kaleem Ahmad Shibli has written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to convert the 5 Vikramaditya Marg residence, where Mulayam Singh Yadav lived till June 2, 2018, into a memorial.

Mulayam Singh Yadav then had vacated the residence after the Supreme Court ruling directing all former chief ministers to vacate their government residence.

“That residence remains unoccupied till date and it would be a fitting tribute to the great leader if this is converted into a memorial and from which generations would draw inspiration,” he said.