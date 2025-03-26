Menu Explore
Sambhal violence: SIT fails to serve notice as none found at SP MP’s house

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Mar 26, 2025 06:06 AM IST

SP MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq faces scrutiny for his role in November 24 violence; police attempted to serve a notice for questioning at his residence.

As trouble mounts for Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq for his alleged role in inciting the chaos in connection with the November 24, 2024, violence during a protest against a court-ordered survey of Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid, the special investigation team (SIT) on Tuesday visited his house to serve a notice summoning him for questioning in connection with the incident.

The SIT of Sambhal police at SP MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq’s house on March 25. (Sourced)

However, the notice could not be served as no responsible individual was present at the Sambhal MP’s house, a senior police officer confirmed. “Barq’s statements and affidavits submitted in court will be closely scrutinised. The notice under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, requires Barq to appear before the police for questioning,” said Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar.

The cop further said Barq’s interrogation is essential as he has been named a prime accused in the case. The police intend to question MP Barq regarding his communications before and after the violence, seeking to establish his involvement.

Four people were killed and several others, including some police personnel, had suffered injuries during the November 24 violence in Sambhal. Earlier on Monday, PWD officials conducted measurement of Barq’s residence. A team of officials spent approximately 40 minutes surveying the property.

It is alleged that Barq’s house was built in the regulated area of Sambhal without proper permissions. Reacting to the developments from Delhi, MP Barq condemned the police action, stating, “The law is being mocked, and the Constitution is being torn apart. The entire nation is witnessing this.”

