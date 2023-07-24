IAF’s C-295 MW transport aircraft warehouse facility opens in U.P.’s Prayagraj

Sangam city too will contribute to keep the first Indian-made C-295 MW military transport aircraft soaring in the skies. These aircraft are likely to start rolling out from 2026 onwards. In September 2021, India formalised the acquisition of 56 Airbus C-295 MW aircraft to replace the legacy Avro fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a cost of ₹21,935 crore.

IAF officials with Airbus representatives at AFS Manauri in Prayagraj. (Courtesy IAF)

Under the deal, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in ‘fly-away’ condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain, while the remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL), a TATA-Airbus consortium.

“The 24 Equipment Depot of Air Force Station (AFS), Manauri, has been designated as the Central Stock Holding Depot for C- 295MW aircraft spares and shall be supporting the operations of the fleet Pan-Indian Air Force. Exclusive warehousing facilities for housing C-295MW assemblies and parts was inaugurated at 24 Equipment Depot, Manauri on Monday,” said Group Captain Samir Gangakhedkar, public relations officer (defence), Prayagraj.

“The facility was inaugurated by Air Cmde Angshuk Pal, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) in the presence of functionaries of the depot and representatives of Airbus Defence and Space. The ceremony also commenced the initiation of Joint Receipt Inspection (JRI) of deliverables,” he added.

“The first lot of consignment has been received at Manauri and Joint Receipt Inspection (JRI) of the same will begin from July 24. The JRI will be conducted by IAF in presence of Airbus representatives from Spain. These representatives will be stationed in Prayagraj for about a month i.e. the entire duration of JRI. During the JRI, received consignment will be checked for any transportation damages, correctness of part numbers and completeness of documents and quantity. The month long JRI is likely to be concluded by August 23,” the PRO said.

The C-295MW is a transport aircraft of 5-10 tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro and AN-32 aircraft of the IAF. It has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo. Its abilities include short take-off and landing from semi-prepared surfaces. The aircraft is able to operate from Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) and even unprepared runways and it can carry around 40-45 paratroopers or around 70 passengers.

