Sanskriti Sansad in Kashi from November 12, Yogi to attend

To be organised by Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, the three-day event will see participation by chief minister Yogi Adityanath among others
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the inaugural session of the three-day Sanskriti Sansad in Kashi . (PTI file)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 11:12 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi

Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti will organise a three-day Sanskriti Sansad in Kashi from November 12 wherein scholars of sanskriti (culture) and Sanskrit from across the country and world will participate, said Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, general secretary of the organisation.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also take part in the inaugural session while invitation has been sent to Union home minister Amit Shah, he said.

“The event is being organised under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a programme to celebrate 75 years of Independence of India. Martyrs and freedom fighters, who fought for Independence, will be remembered,” he said.

“Mark Dezovaski, a scholar of Shaiva Tantra from London, Yoganand Shashtri of Poland, Konrad Elust of Belgium along with Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati and several saints will also participate in the sansad,” he added.

