Sant Kabir Nagar: Man killed with sword in crowded market days after eve-teasing row

A 30-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with a sword in a crowded market in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district lon Thursday night, with police suspecting the attack was an act of revenge over an eve-teasing dispute at a wedding five days earlier.

SP Sandeep Kumar Meena said multiple teams had been formed to arrest the absconding accused and his associates. (For representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim, Anand Kumar, a tile worker from Kolki Chamarasan village, was returning from Babhni market when he was allegedly attacked by Nasir Ali, 18, and his associates in the Bakhira area. Police said Anand died on the spot after his throat was slit.

According to police, the accused allegedly held a grudge after Anand slapped Nasir during a wedding function for allegedly harassing his niece. Investigators suspect the murder was planned in retaliation.

The killing sparked outrage in the village, with enraged residents setting fire to the main accused’s house and a roadside kiosk. Women carrying sticks later staged a protest, demanding strict action against those involved. Additional police personnel were deployed to prevent further violence.

Sant Kabir Nagar superintendent of police (SP), Sandeep Kumar Meena said multiple teams had been formed to arrest the absconding accused and his associates. Senior police and district officials visited the village to monitor the situation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Anand is survived by his wife and two young daughters. Family members said he had recently returned from Chennai, where he worked, and was preparing to leave again for his job. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anand is survived by his wife and two young daughters. Family members said he had recently returned from Chennai, where he worked, and was preparing to leave again for his job. {{/usCountry}}

Read More