U.P. plants Sheesham saplings most this year during drive

Saplings of Indian Rosewood (sheesham) had the highest share in annual plantation drive in Uttar Pradesh, according to the forest department data.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

Of the total over 36.16 crore saplings planted in U.P, 12.52% or 4.52-crore were Sheesham, which is a hardy, deciduous wood used to make wooden furniture because of its durability. Following close was Sagwan or Tectona grandis at 12.1% or 4.37 crore saplings. Sagwan too is an important hardwood used for furniture.

Sharing reasons behind the high number of saplings planted from these two species, PP Singh, chief conservator of forests said, “Before preparing saplings for plantation, we conduct a survey for demand across state, particularly in rural areas, asking people which specie/variety of sapling they wish to plant. Based upon demand, which this year was more for the timber category of saplings, we prepared and distributed the saplings.”

Both Sheesham and Sagwan come in timber category which grow fast and have a high return value.

The state had set a target to plant 35 crore saplings this year and on July 22, a mega plantation drive was conducted under which 30.21-crore saplings were planted, and on August 15, another 5.95 crore saplings were planted, taking the total to 36.16 crore saplings.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had planted a sapling on the banks of the Gomti in Jhulelal Vatika on Independence Day.

Among major species planted were 1,54,21,109 Arjun saplings, 1,66,89,347 Jamun saplings, 1,04,50,850 Guava saplings and 39,67,870 Drumstick saplings.

